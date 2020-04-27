Open CL 3.0 Announced

https://www.khronos.org/opencl/
Good article written up by the people over at Anandtech:
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15746/opencl-30-announced-hitting-reset-on-compute-frameworks
Seems about time for an update hopefully it gets better adoption than the ill fated 2.x variants.
