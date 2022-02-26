Oops, wrong forum, damnit.

Have a bunch of stuff for sale. All prices are via Paypal FF, Paypal G&S add 3.5% please.


EVGA 2080 TI Black 313 Days left of warranty. I purchased from Newegg. This had a water block on it since new, stock hsf was never used. $825.00 shipped

Ryzen 5950X, used about 1 year. $525 shipped

Ryzen 3700X, used about 1.5 years. $200 shipped

X570 Aorus Elite MB and 3950X Combo. $550 Shipped

MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon and copper top 9700K. $275 shipped.

Asus X570 Dark Hero. $300 Shipped.

G.SKILL 16GB x 2 3600 C14 (32GB kit, this was a 64gb kit but keeping and using 2 of them). $275 shipped.

G.SKILL Z Royal 8GB x 2 3600 C17 (16Gb kit), not in original box. $80 shipped.

Kingston KSM26ED8 16GB DDR4 ECC, used with 3950X combo above as a server, 4 available. $95 shipped each.

Western Digital Blue 4TB SSD's, 8 available, all 98 to 100%, used 12-16 months in server. Have the original box for all but 1 of them. $310 shipped each.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/42000/to


