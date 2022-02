Oops, wrong forum, damnit.

Have a bunch of stuff for sale. All prices are via Paypal FF, Paypal G&S add 3.5% please.EVGA 2080 TI Black 313 Days left of warranty. I purchased from Newegg. This had a water block on it since new, stock hsf was never used.Ryzen 5950X, used about 1 year.Ryzen 3700X, used about 1.5 years.X570 Aorus Elite MB and 3950X Combo.MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon and copper top 9700K.Asus X570 Dark Hero.G.SKILL 16GB x 2 3600 C14 (32GB kit, this was a 64gb kit but keeping and using 2 of them).G.SKILL Z Royal 8GB x 2 3600 C17 (16Gb kit), not in original box.Kingston KSM26ED8 16GB DDR4 ECC, used with 3950X combo above as a server, 4 available.Western Digital Blue 4TB SSD's, 8 available, all 98 to 100%, used 12-16 months in server. Have the original box for all but 1 of them.Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/42000/to