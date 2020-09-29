Oops, destroyed a Google Nexus 7!

B

biggles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
1,991
I have been using a Google Nexus 7 as bedside clock and alarm for years. Today I noticed that the battery bulging so much that the screen is pushed away from the back panel. It still turns on. Is this dangerous to continue using it?

When using a phone or tablet as a bedside clock, should you unplug it a few times per week to avoid this? There is something going on here regarding the lithium ion battery, I think you are not supposed to keep these things plugged in continuously. Actually, I do not understand what is happening, laptops stay plugged in daily and they have lithium ion batteries. Laptops never had this problem. Just wondering if anyone can give some insight or advice here.
 
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
13,022
biggles said:
I have been using a Google Nexus 7 as bedside clock and alarm for years. Today I noticed that the battery bulging so much that the screen is pushed away from the back panel. It still turns on. Is this dangerous to continue using it?

When using a phone or tablet as a bedside clock, should you unplug it a few times per week to avoid this? There is something going on here regarding the lithium ion battery, I think you are not supposed to keep these things plugged in continuously. Actually, I do not understand what is happening, laptops stay plugged in daily and they have lithium ion batteries. Laptops never had this problem. Just wondering if anyone can give some insight or advice here.
Click to expand...
Yes, that is dangerous and should be disposed of. Lithium batteries are not meant to stay at full charge for long periods of time as it generally degrades their performance. Laptops cannot stay plugged in indefinitely and maintain their usefulness either and many laptop batteries have puffed up like that since the dawn of laptops.

Advice: Properly dispose of that tablet or if you have someone qualified, have them replace that battery but IMO its too dangerous to be around and absolutely not near your bed.

Why Do Lithium-Ion Batteries Swell?
  • Overcharge conditions which accelerate parasitic reactions between the electrodes and electrolyte, with release of heat and gases.
  • Poor cell quality and design with low anode to cathode stoichiometric ratios, particulate contamination
  • Mechanical damage to electrodes induced either during cell assembly or from the product application
  • Excessive temperatures (Do not leave your cell phone inside your car)
  • Deep discharge of cells
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top