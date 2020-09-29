Oops, destroyed a Google Nexus 7!

I have been using a Google Nexus 7 as bedside clock and alarm for years. Today I noticed that the battery bulging so much that the screen is pushed away from the back panel. It still turns on. Is this dangerous to continue using it?



When using a phone or tablet as a bedside clock, should you unplug it a few times per week to avoid this? There is something going on here regarding the lithium ion battery, I think you are not supposed to keep these things plugged in continuously. Actually, I do not understand what is happening, laptops stay plugged in daily and they have lithium ion batteries. Laptops never had this problem. Just wondering if anyone can give some insight or advice here.