ONEXPLAYER X1 — 11" 2.5K display tablet with attachable elephant ear joysticks

M

Marees

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
2,203
An interesting concept but terrible implementation

https://onexplayerstore.com/collect...s/x1?variant=47713400488230&sscid=51k8_shl1y&

This X1 is $1,100 for the standard bundle with the controllers and magnetic keyboard. You could buy an actual laptop, with consistently better gaming performance, and a Steam Deck for that money.

https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/ha...tm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=socialflow

Screenshot_20240525-002927_Opera.jpg
 
