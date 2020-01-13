Oneplus 7 Pro - Screen Protectors

What have you 7 Pro owners used for a screen protector and have been pleased with? I have not been a consistent user of screen protectors in the last couple of years, but am concerned as the 7 Pro has been my first owned phone with curved sides. I looked at the liquid adhesive solutions (white dome). I'm concerned about how easy removal of adhesive is and how affected the oem display coatings are after removal. Nano liquid - not really sold on if it does anything? Tempered glass - edge adhesive have given me mixed to undesirable results with past phones. Film protectors - most luck in the past (mainly Ghost Armor), but with curved edges and use of a case, I wonder how much of a pain film would be....especially finding one that's case friendly. Do most of you folks just keep a naked display?