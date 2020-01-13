Oneplus 7 Pro - Screen Protectors

Discussion started by Mthr1, Jan 13, 2020 at 3:28 PM.

    Mthr1

    Mthr1

    What have you 7 Pro owners used for a screen protector and have been pleased with? I have not been a consistent user of screen protectors in the last couple of years, but am concerned as the 7 Pro has been my first owned phone with curved sides.

    I looked at the liquid adhesive solutions (white dome). I'm concerned about how easy removal of adhesive is and how affected the oem display coatings are after removal.

    Nano liquid - not really sold on if it does anything?

    Tempered glass - edge adhesive have given me mixed to undesirable results with past phones.

    Film protectors - most luck in the past (mainly Ghost Armor), but with curved edges and use of a case, I wonder how much of a pain film would be....especially finding one that's case friendly.

    Do most of you folks just keep a naked display?
     
    ChronoReverse

    ChronoReverse

    Liquid adhesive: when fully cured, peel off not too much harder than regular TGSP's. Expensive though (e.g., Whitestone Dome)

    Nano liquid: snake oil

    TGSP: I've never had a decent one for curved glass. Even for "2.5D" glass it's not great.

    Film: I don't know what happened to these because it's not as easy to find good ones nowadays.

    Soft film: these are liquid applied (like Skinomi) but always have some "orange peel texture" effect so many people hate them
     
