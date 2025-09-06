  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is expected to be released in China around October 2025, with a global launch in early 2026, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a new Detail Max imaging engine, a 165Hz 1.5K display, a new design with flat edges, and OxygenOS 15 with new customization options.

Key Expected Features
  • Processor: Expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (referred to as Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in some leaks).

  • Display: A 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.

  • Camera: The new DetailMax in-house imaging engine is a major focus, aiming to improve low-light photography, skin tones, and overall pinch-to-zoom clarity.

  • Design: A departure from curved screens, the OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a flat display.

  • Operating System: Will run on OxygenOS 15, which includes enhanced AI features and new lockscreen and AOD customization options.

  • Memory & Storage: Leaks suggest a base of 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
Release Details

  • Launch Timeline: An official announcement is expected in China around October 2025, with global availability following in early 2026.
Other Notable Changes
  • Colors: The phone might come in new Purple and Titanium color options.

  • Charging: The device will likely feature OnePlus's best wired charging capabilities.
 
The OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a massive 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, a significant upgrade that could provide exceptional battery life. This large battery will likely be paired with extremely fast charging, supporting 100W wired charging and up to 50W wireless charging. These advancements aim to make the OnePlus 15 a "game-changer" in terms of flagship endurance and charging speed.

Key Battery Features:
  • Capacity: A projected 7,000mAh battery capacity, utilizing advanced silicon-carbon technology.

  • Wired Charging: Support for 100W fast wired charging.

  • Wireless Charging: Expected to support up to 50W wireless charging.
 
I'm not a flagship person, but I've been very happy with my N10 and N30.

Still use the old one as a screen for drone flights.

They could be better, but not much better in the $200-$250 range.

They just need to stick to their fan base as being the ultimate BYOP brand.

I would really like to see them do a mid tier dedicated stylus model since Samsung won't release a reasonably priced Note.
 
