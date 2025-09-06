Supersnake
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2007
- Messages
- 1,205
The OnePlus 15 is expected to be released in China around October 2025, with a global launch in early 2026, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a new Detail Max imaging engine, a 165Hz 1.5K display, a new design with flat edges, and OxygenOS 15 with new customization options.
Key Expected Features
Key Expected Features
- Processor: Expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (referred to as Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in some leaks).
- Display: A 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate.
- Camera: The new DetailMax in-house imaging engine is a major focus, aiming to improve low-light photography, skin tones, and overall pinch-to-zoom clarity.
- Design: A departure from curved screens, the OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a flat display.
- Operating System: Will run on OxygenOS 15, which includes enhanced AI features and new lockscreen and AOD customization options.
- Memory & Storage: Leaks suggest a base of 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
- Launch Timeline: An official announcement is expected in China around October 2025, with global availability following in early 2026.
- Colors: The phone might come in new Purple and Titanium color options.
- Charging: The device will likely feature OnePlus's best wired charging capabilities.
Last edited: