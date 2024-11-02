OnePlus 13 / OnePlus 13R / OnePlus 13T

Interesting that one would be hard pressed to find a review of a phone's battery, in which the reviewer adhered to, or intends to adhere to a confined range of charging. Only in a technical paper would one likely find a consensus to follow a 20% to 80% battery charge rule.



Cpufrost makes the strong, practical case that he is not going to be holding onto his phone long enough to where it is going to matter. Bankie too is not concerned with "monitoring" battery levels and enjoys the convenience of simply "plugging it in every night regardless of the battery level ."



When my OnePlus 13 (fitted with a Snapdragon 8 Elite and Si/C Li-Ion 6000 mAh battery) arrives on Jan 28 this is going to be the phone in which I am going to no longer follow a charging rule and simply "plug in the 80W SuperVOOC0 charger, charge it to 100% in 36 minutes or less" take it off the charger then smile and go on with my day.