OnePlus 13 / OnePlus 13R / OnePlus 13T

It looks good, but the main hooks look like the exceptional claimed battery life and good speed for the money. I'd love to try it; I just think I'd stick to a Pixel 9 for Android.It looks to a be a beast for 1000$. I am still scared during the late 7-8 days when OPPO really screwed the pouch. Also Camera will be still a liability. I think Google has the right idea with Tensor. Cheap costs down while focusing on what most ppl want.
That'd make sense. It'd still be capable, but a definite step down from the regular 13. It could hit the sweet spot for the US mid-range in the first few months of the year, at least until the Pixel 9a hits.
Phone and watch arrived today. Completed the the order Saturday morning.anyone get there hands on it yet
the watch is really nice. my mom has the normal watch 2. without aod she gets 4-5 days of battery lifePhone and watch arrived today. Completed the the order Saturday morning.
View attachment 704307
Yes, been using as a daily driver for a week. Amazing battery life. Two day phone for me.anyone get there hands on it yet
don't tempt meYes, been using as a daily driver for a week. Amazing battery life. Two day phone for me.
I have a OnePlus 12 as well, it's better but TBH if you have the 12 now no need to upgrade unless you really want to or you're a phone nerd. ;-)
Don't see how the S25 Ultra will top this especially in battery life.
80W fast charge is ridiculous too and it doesn't get nearly as hot as I thought.
This SiC (Silicon-Carbon) battery tech is definitely going to change the landscape for high end mobile devices for sure.
Same boat, except I'm still running the 8 Pro and I have a desire to upgrade but I honestly can't think of anything the new phone does that I want. Is it better? Yes. Do I care? Not really.My current 10t still feels like overkill for a phone but I'll be down to pick up one of these in a year or two for $300-400.