OnePlus 13 / OnePlus 13R / OnePlus 13T

Yum yum! Got the 12R and figure to sell it next year. Looks like I'll be getting the 13. ❤️
 
Video tech reviewer and tech blogger. I have a huge interest in the latest tech, tablets, laptops, mobiles, drones, and even e-scooters. Active in the tech community since 2008 days of the Omnia i900 Windows phone. Samsungi8910omnia.com, Samsunggalaxysforums.com founder from way back.
- Chris G


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMUCm94CjjY

 
It looks to a be a beast for 1000$. I am still scared during the late 7-8 days when OPPO really screwed the pouch. Also Camera will be still a liability. I think Google has the right idea with Tensor. Cheap costs down while focusing on what most ppl want.
 
It looks to a be a beast for 1000$. I am still scared during the late 7-8 days when OPPO really screwed the pouch. Also Camera will be still a liability. I think Google has the right idea with Tensor. Cheap costs down while focusing on what most ppl want.
It looks good, but the main hooks look like the exceptional claimed battery life and good speed for the money. I'd love to try it; I just think I'd stick to a Pixel 9 for Android.
 
Why does India get the extra ram, storage and faster "5.5G"? Market competition? Assuming their infrastructure is better to support all the extra G's?
 
My current 10t still feels like overkill for a phone but I'll be down to pick up one of these in a year or two for $300-400.
 

January 14, 2025​

OnePlus 13 – New version: CPH2655_15.0.0.402(EXO1)​

Communication & interconnection

  • Adds a Touch to share feature that supports iOS devices. You can share photos and files with a touch.
  • Optimizes IPv6 connectivity over Wi-Fi.
  • Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.
  • Improves network stability and experience.
Camera

  • Adds various styles and personalization to Watermark, including Hasselblad, Master’s signature, Film, Classic camera, and more.
  • Improves the clarity of previews and photos in Portrait and Photo modes.
  • Improves the clarity of videos shot in 4K at 60 fps.
  • Improves the color performance of photos taken with the main camera and telephoto lens in Photo mode.
  • Fixes an issue where photos might be too bright when taken with the rear camera in Photo mode.
  • Improves the tone and color accuracy of photos taken with the rear camera in Photo mode.
Audio

  • Improves audio quality.
System

  • Adds charging status to Live Alerts for a better user experience.
  • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Integrates the December 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
Apps

  • Adds Al features to Google Messages.
  • You can now add the 1 × 2 Weather widget to the Home screen.
  • Improves the look and feel of the step tracker widget.
  • Improves the look and feel of the “Storage cleaner” widget.
Update size: 1.06 GB
 
anyone get there hands on it yet
Phone and watch arrived today. Completed the the order Saturday morning.

1plus13.jpg
 
I've had the OP Watch 2 for 6 months or so. It's been great; no issues.
 
anyone get there hands on it yet
Yes, been using as a daily driver for a week. Amazing battery life. Two day phone for me.
I have a OnePlus 12 as well, it's better but TBH if you have the 12 now no need to upgrade unless you really want to or you're a phone nerd. ;-)
Don't see how the S25 Ultra will top this especially in battery life.
80W fast charge is ridiculous too and it doesn't get nearly as hot as I thought.
This SiC (Silicon-Carbon) battery tech is definitely going to change the landscape for high end mobile devices for sure.
 
Yes, been using as a daily driver for a week. Amazing battery life. Two day phone for me.
I have a OnePlus 12 as well, it's better but TBH if you have the 12 now no need to upgrade unless you really want to or you're a phone nerd. ;-)
Don't see how the S25 Ultra will top this especially in battery life.
80W fast charge is ridiculous too and it doesn't get nearly as hot as I thought.
This SiC (Silicon-Carbon) battery tech is definitely going to change the landscape for high end mobile devices for sure.
don't tempt me 😂
 
cpufrost,
What is your charging criteria?
Do you not let your phone drop below 20% and not charge above 80% ?
 
I just plug it in before I go to bed. ;-)
I also have an older "samsung fast charge" desk charger that has a fan that I can barely hear. It charges decent but nowhere near wired. Some days the phone may be at 55%. I haven't had it long enough to go longer, meaning busy or not around shore power (mains) to charge. Pretty much in hibernation this time of the year. ;-)

My phone is always at 100% when grab it in AM. Never bothered with 80% rule. By the time my battery would have 80% max capacity it would be in the hands of another owner or in the trash.
 
My 10t charges at 125W (0-100 in about 20 minutes). I never worried about the 80% rule either (although I believe there's a setting in OxygenOS that will force it to stop charging at 80%) and I've let it get to 0% a handful of times. I just plug it in every night regardless of the battery level. The battery still lasts all day.
 
Interesting that one would be hard pressed to find a review of a phone's battery, in which the reviewer adhered to, or intends to adhere to a confined range of charging. Only in a technical paper would one likely find a consensus to follow a 20% to 80% battery charge rule.

Cpufrost makes the strong, practical case that he is not going to be holding onto his phone long enough to where it is going to matter. Bankie too is not concerned with "monitoring" battery levels and enjoys the convenience of simply "plugging it in every night regardless of the battery level ."

When my OnePlus 13 (fitted with a Snapdragon 8 Elite and Si/C Li-Ion 6000 mAh battery) arrives on Jan 28 this is going to be the phone in which I am going to no longer follow a charging rule and simply "plug in the 80W SuperVOOC0 charger, charge it to 100% in 36 minutes or less" take it off the charger then smile and go on with my day.
 
Yeah I used to be obsessed with battery life/cycles/etc. Even so they have so much battery stats available on devices. It's easy to worry about it. Best thing to do is don't! Just use it. If it were a car, you'd drive it like you stole it! Worse things will happen like dropping it into a volcano or an ex stealing it. ;-)
 
In case you’re curious: the official magnetic wireless charger is wonderfully pointless.

I’ve used it. It charges very quickly, but it sounds like a little jet engine when charging… and doesn’t go silent when it’s done. That and it’s designed to work best with the phone either facing down or in your hands.

I love that kind of overkill in a way, but if you’re going to use the Qi2 support you might as well just get the MagSafe charger of your choice and accept that it will “only” take a moderate amount of time to power up.
 
That's the impression I perceived when I viewed videos of that fan enhanced wireless charger. As for me I intend not to use any wireless charger. Call me silly but I made it a point to even purchase a case that has no magnetic ring embedded in it, to eliminate the possibiliy that the metal ring will make contact with, and mar the rear of the phone.
 
I'm using a Samsung freebie desk charger and it's fine. If I want to do the shit/shower/shave thing with a dead phone, that's what the supervoc or whatever that thing with the white brick/red cable does! Kind of figured a 50W wireless charger would need active cooling and those fans spin at speeds that would make my 15K SAS drives look slow. It may sound cool at first but a whine reminiscent of being in the waiting room at the dentist office while the guy in front is getting a three way root canal isn't my cup of tea.
 
My current 10t still feels like overkill for a phone but I'll be down to pick up one of these in a year or two for $300-400.
Same boat, except I'm still running the 8 Pro and I have a desire to upgrade but I honestly can't think of anything the new phone does that I want. Is it better? Yes. Do I care? Not really.
 
