OneDrive Nonsense

This is more of a rant than anything...



The Windows 10 installer used to let you "only save files locally" (which was a tiny button compared to the giant "NEXT" button which enabled OneDrive)



You do not even have that option anymore. It uses OneDrive immediately and you have no say now



Your Desktop folder is no longer "C:\Users\username\Desktop" it is now "C:\Users\username\OneDrive\Desktop" without any choice



Someone should be gunned down in the street for this and left to rot as an example to others, but it gets MUCH worse, so bear with me...



You can uninstall OneDrive and make an obfuscated configuration setting in Windows to turn your Desktop (including the special Desktop icon) back into "C:\Users\username\Desktop"



You can *attempt* to do the same for "Documents" and it simply fails



Programs that use the Windows API to put things in "Documents" will think you want "C:\Users\username\OneDrive\Documents" despite the fact that someone could fill volumes and write 90,000 PhD papers on why OneDrive is garbage on a level that transcends space and time



You cannot easily change "Documents" to mean "C:\Users\username\Documents", and so any program that uses the Windows API to write to "Documents" will continue to write to that stupid OneDrive folder



Given that a lot of projects are literally knocking on the door of file path names being too long, that extra "OneDrive" in the path name puts many projects over the edge



I could sit here all night and explain how OneDrive is garbage and could be improved. I'm not going to do that. I could sit here all night and explain 99 million other dumb things in Windows each of which are worthy of death sentences to their creators. I'm not going to do that



Why is there not rioting in the streets? Why does this operating system run the world while people just continuing on like sheep and not take action against things that are beyond "for profit" or "anti-consumer" but things that are so stupid it brings all of reality into question as to how could something so stupid even exist at all? It's a level of garbage that transcends "business practices" and enters deep philosophy which brings into question existence, god, time, a multiverse, dark energy, quantum mechanics, and so on...



Yet no one does anything about it



I don't get it