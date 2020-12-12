One PSU, multiple systems

I know that at one point Phanteks made a one-PSU-two-motherboard power isolation circuit/splitter thing, but it seems to have gone out of favor.



Anyone doing something like this?



I've got a few lab systems that draw 50-120W (3x Supermicro X10SDV-6C+-TLN4F's) and I'd like to get rid of the power bricks in my rack cage. I'm currently using pico's on all three, but have a platinum 520W rack psu that could replace all three and simplify my setup. All three systems share a 2U chassis, so this would just make it a plug and go.