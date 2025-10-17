  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
One Plus Open 900 shipped

G

groebuck

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Mar 9, 2000
Messages
2,670
Practically Brand new - all original material. I have a One Plus 15 I just prefer a single to a flip phone. Black leather back, includes original case, box, charger cable etc. Pic on request.
 
