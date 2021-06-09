One or two switches?

In the new house I need POE+ for 6 access points. So I need a POE+ switch. I also need normal gig ethernet connections.



Is there any advantage with going with 2 switches and connecting them together via SFP?



Why am I asking this. Getting 2 separate switches for specific purposes is a fees bucks cheaper and I have loads of rack space to do this. In my mind, if one device fails, I can also replace it for less (because its one of two devices, instead of the more expensive single device). I also can recycle my Cisco (non POE) switch with SFP connection, its going strong after several years.



I think it‘ll be fine, just double checking.