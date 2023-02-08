Onboard network not working right?

Kind of a weird thing, I have a second rig with an Asus X570 Tuf Wifi in it and a 5600X CPU. Both the onboard wired LAN and the onboard wifi do the same thing, say if I'm downloading a game or large file they will both reach about 35mb/s download speed and then taper off to 0, then stop for a second and begin climbing back up. It does this continuously to the point where a 20 minute download will take 2-3 hours. This is a fresh install of Windows 11, and it did the same thing under Windows 10.



However, I have a TP Link wifi 6 card and if I install that and use it, the speeds are normal ~70mb/s like everything else in my house. Only the onboard stuff seems to be doing this. I don't think its possible for both NICs to be bad at the same time for no reason??