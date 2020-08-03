On i7-3930K. Any point in upgrading?

Hi all,



So back when I first got my big tax return in... 2006? I ended up building a crazy expensive i7-3930K pc. I've had to upgrade Video Cards several times since then. But the processor/motherboard/memory are all original.



Just got a little bit of cash for my birthday - so was wondering if I should try to upgrade. Trouble is - you want to upgrade Processor - now you gotta upgrade motherboard/cooling/memory as well and I'm not sure I can get anything that's worth it for the budget of $400-500 for the bunch. Maybe I should just sit around and see if I get more money for Christmas? The current PC is working just fine (well, looks like I had to roll back overclocks at some point - back to 3200 Hz now looks like).



It's not like I don't have the money to raise the budget sky high - just married now, just had our second baby last week - can't justify spending money on myself.