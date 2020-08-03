On i7-3930K. Any point in upgrading?

S

Sergius648

n00b
Joined
Apr 3, 2020
Messages
4
Hi all,

So back when I first got my big tax return in... 2006? I ended up building a crazy expensive i7-3930K pc. I've had to upgrade Video Cards several times since then. But the processor/motherboard/memory are all original.

Just got a little bit of cash for my birthday - so was wondering if I should try to upgrade. Trouble is - you want to upgrade Processor - now you gotta upgrade motherboard/cooling/memory as well and I'm not sure I can get anything that's worth it for the budget of $400-500 for the bunch. Maybe I should just sit around and see if I get more money for Christmas? The current PC is working just fine (well, looks like I had to roll back overclocks at some point - back to 3200 Hz now looks like).

It's not like I don't have the money to raise the budget sky high - just married now, just had our second baby last week - can't justify spending money on myself.
 
C

cyclone3d

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
13,553
Xeon E5 1680 v2 is the highest the original 2011 platform will go. That will get you 8-cores, 16-threads and 25MB cache.

The 1680 v2 is unlocked as well. Mine is currently running at 4.5Ghz under a Noctua NH-D14 with upgraded fans.

Looks like about $170 is the cheapest on eBay right now.

What are the specs of the rest of your system?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top