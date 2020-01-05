On-chip integrated laser-driven particle accelerator

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 5, 2020 at 1:27 PM.

    erek

    Could be used to accelerate and simulate time travel scenarios using the laser(s). Hopefully they assume some form of integration with Quantum-based computing chips:

    "Particle accelerators are usually associated with large national facilities. Because photons are able to impart momentum to electrons, there are also efforts to develop laser-based particle accelerators. Sapra et al. developed an integrated particle accelerator using photonic inverse design methods to optimize the interaction between the light and the electrons. They show that an additional kick of around 0.9 kilo–electron volts (keV) can be given to a bunch of 80-keV electrons along just 30 micrometers of a specially designed channel. Such miniaturized dielectric laser accelerators could open up particle physics to a number of scientific disciplines."

    https://science.sciencemag.org/content/367/6473/79
     
    Nobu

    Hmm, new rng incoming?
     
    erek

    that would be nice to have a legit rng instead of psuedo, and also a totally virtualized clock signal generator
     
    N4CR

    Very interesting. Might have to make some calls in the coming week or two..
     
