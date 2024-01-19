OLED TV Latency (OLED 65LC98LB)

TheBigBaki
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2024
- Messages
- 1
Hello,
So i have recently purchased this LG OLED TV (name in title).
Ive hooked it up to my PC, and im experiencing some latency, and its bad enough for some games to be unplayable.
What could be the cause?
Id be super thankful for any advice!
Some info:
- game mode is set to on
- instant game response is on
- its not because of the input devices (mouse/keyboard) because ive tried it with different devices, even with cabled connection, and latency was still noticable (though with cabled keyboard it was the least noticable)
- im using a brand new HDMI 2.1 cable from amazon (designed for 8k gaming w/ high refresh rate on ps5, xbox, etc)
My PCs Specs:
- CPU: AMD ryzen 5 3600x
- GPU: RTX 2070 super
