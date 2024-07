My pop is 73 and buys the most-recent prior generation console he can get the latest copies of his sports games on. Every few years he gets the new NHL and MLB games and such, and if his current system doesnt support, he gets the whatever "last gen" still supports it. He updated from a PS2 to a PS4 about two-three years ago. I see him standing in front of his "gaming" tv in the living room playing games two or three times a week. He also has an Intellevision II with voice modulator hooked up to the TV and a box of games, probaby once a year he'll get a bug and go play Bomb Squad or B-17



Hes always had games - we played Intellevision games together when I was very young, then we got an SNES, etc etc.

Growing up, there were many times I would go to use the SNES and he would be playing baseball on it or something.



He also plays quite a few golf and other sports games on his phone that dont look half bad. He just bought whatever the latest Samsung Galaxy model is, and a smart watch to go with it.

I made a joke about his age and why he should stick with a regular watch - his defense was "Its the classic version!" and I..... had no comeback.