older motherboards drivers

bennieboy2290

After building a new PC, we know to go to the motherboard manufacturer's website to get the latest drivers for chipset, network interface, onboard audio, etc. But after awhile the motherboard manufacturer will stop updating their website with new drivers. Can I update the component drivers myself from the individual part manufacturer, or is the driver customized for my particular motherboard?

For example, my network interface is a Realtek 8111F gigabit LAN controller, my motherboard website's latest driver is from 2015, but if I go to Realtek's website and look for the latest driver for the 8111F, its continuing to be updated. Is it ok to keep these updated with the latest? Or does my motherboard use a custom driver for the 8111F that is specific to my motherboard?
 
bennieboy2290

For sure! I guess I'm more wondering if its a trial and error thing or if its standard practice that its always acceptable that separate drivers are fine to update and aren't tied to the specific motherboard.
 
Furious_Styles

The motherboard sites often stop updating after a very short time. I have often used W10 drivers page for W7 because it was more recent.
 
auntjemima

DrLobotomy said:
In theory it is preffered to get drivers directly from the manufacturer.
Here is your answer. The ones the motherboard manufacturer gives you gets you up and running and that's it. You should be updating manually via each companies website.
 
