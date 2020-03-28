older motherboards drivers

After building a new PC, we know to go to the motherboard manufacturer's website to get the latest drivers for chipset, network interface, onboard audio, etc. But after awhile the motherboard manufacturer will stop updating their website with new drivers. Can I update the component drivers myself from the individual part manufacturer, or is the driver customized for my particular motherboard?



For example, my network interface is a Realtek 8111F gigabit LAN controller, my motherboard website's latest driver is from 2015, but if I go to Realtek's website and look for the latest driver for the 8111F, its continuing to be updated. Is it ok to keep these updated with the latest? Or does my motherboard use a custom driver for the 8111F that is specific to my motherboard?