Old used ASUS mobo question...

Radecki

Jan 5, 2021
Hello everybody.... I am new here and I hope someone can shed some light on a problem with some old hardware.

Through a quick and momentary lapse in judgement, I plugged a pci-e card into my system, and even though I was smart enough to shut the system down, the wisdom did not carry over to disconnecting power, which I realized the moment I plugged the card in.
Upon inspection, the motherboard was getting power, but absolutely nothing was happening when button was pressed. I concluded that my motherboard is dead.

Even though I am running an older cpu, 3770K on an asus p8z77-v lx, it is plenty of cpu for what I do.

I was able to acquire a used replacement board that was slightly older but should be a fine swap in. The asus p8p67 le.

The board looked good other than a slight bend caused by a cooler, I have seen worse on boards that were working fine.
And the board supports 3rd gen cpus with the later bios versions.

When all built and installed, I get the MemOK light in red and the system fails to post.
I have tried 4 different sticks of memory, 3 different brands, one stick at a time in each of the slots.
I can hold the memok button for 3 seconds, system restarts and seems to try and configure itself for the memory by restarting a couple more times and the light flashing quicker and quicker, but eventually it settles on a solid red light and no post.
I did remove the cmos battery for a while to clear it just to make sure there weren't any odd settings causing the issues.

2 of the ram sticks are from this system and never had issues, the other 2 sticks are from a file server system that works just fine so I don't have a reason to suspect them.

The end dilemma I suppose is...
Is it possible the board is just having a hard time because the bios does not support the cpu and I should try and find a way to flash a newer bios on it, or is the board just dead and I should try and get my money back.

Sorry to start of with a long post, but more information up front avoids many back and forth clarifying questions.
Any hints or advice is greatly appreciated as I tried to find more information on this, but only things I found suggest pressing the memok button or clearing cmos to undo a bad overclock.
 
jmilcher

Feb 3, 2008
I am guessing the bios is not up todate enough to support the cpu. The only option is to throw a known compatible cpu in and update the bios.
 
Radecki

Jan 5, 2021
As I do not posses a second gen cpu to install and test or update, initial inquiries have not turned up anyone that has one either.
Hence the big question. Can an unsupported cpu also cause the memok light to go on?
 
