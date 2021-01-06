Old used ASUS mobo question...

Hello everybody.... I am new here and I hope someone can shed some light on a problem with some old hardware.



Through a quick and momentary lapse in judgement, I plugged a pci-e card into my system, and even though I was smart enough to shut the system down, the wisdom did not carry over to disconnecting power, which I realized the moment I plugged the card in.

Upon inspection, the motherboard was getting power, but absolutely nothing was happening when button was pressed. I concluded that my motherboard is dead.



Even though I am running an older cpu, 3770K on an asus p8z77-v lx, it is plenty of cpu for what I do.



I was able to acquire a used replacement board that was slightly older but should be a fine swap in. The asus p8p67 le.



The board looked good other than a slight bend caused by a cooler, I have seen worse on boards that were working fine.

And the board supports 3rd gen cpus with the later bios versions.



When all built and installed, I get the MemOK light in red and the system fails to post.

I have tried 4 different sticks of memory, 3 different brands, one stick at a time in each of the slots.

I can hold the memok button for 3 seconds, system restarts and seems to try and configure itself for the memory by restarting a couple more times and the light flashing quicker and quicker, but eventually it settles on a solid red light and no post.

I did remove the cmos battery for a while to clear it just to make sure there weren't any odd settings causing the issues.



2 of the ram sticks are from this system and never had issues, the other 2 sticks are from a file server system that works just fine so I don't have a reason to suspect them.



The end dilemma I suppose is...

Is it possible the board is just having a hard time because the bios does not support the cpu and I should try and find a way to flash a newer bios on it, or is the board just dead and I should try and get my money back.



Sorry to start of with a long post, but more information up front avoids many back and forth clarifying questions.

Any hints or advice is greatly appreciated as I tried to find more information on this, but only things I found suggest pressing the memok button or clearing cmos to undo a bad overclock.