Old supermicro board question

Hello, I'm currently playing around with an old Supermicro X8DTi-F mb, it currently has dual X5675 Xeons, 192 GB RAM and an EVGA nVidia 3050 videocard. Does anyone know if it fully supports video PCIE passthrough using Hyper-V or have tried it (I've read the particular chipset it uses may have issues)? Does modifying an 8x slot to fit in a 16x card still work with modern cards like a 2060 or 1650? I do have VT-d enabled and it boots up fine with Windows 10, hyper-v works great so far too. Thanks for any suggestions!