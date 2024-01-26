Old School Gamer Style Case Recommendations

How's it going everybody. So, i'm old. The cases I like are more from late 2000's to 2015 (i think) era. I currently have an Antec 900 which I have a special bond with, but it has some issues that i need to figure out if it's worth fixing.



So, to start, the Big Boy 200mm fan on it started making a noise that was annoying the hell out of me and I unplugged it from the mobo. There were at least used and spare ones being sold online 3,4,5 years ago, but not anymore I found.

The two front 120mm (I think) fans are moving very slowly i noticed over time, so those need to be replaced. And i'm not sure how easy it will be to get very similar replacements with the same lighting and everything.

I've also had to tear out the front I/O panel due to either spilling liquid on it and having to clean it up or some loose button or component. I can't remember which. And it works fine for now, but i know it can't take much more messing with that panel if something happens to it again.

Last thing is that i'm concerned about the USB 3.0 ports on it, front and back. Because i'm seeing all the new style cases all use basically 3.2, and some do it via USB C which I don't use regularly.



For the decision of purchasing a similar case of the same style (thinking CM Storm Enforcer, CM MasterCase Pro 5, Thermaltake Element S, CM HAF's, Antec 1100, etc), none of them look like they're available for a decent price, if at all. I absolutely hate the new minimalist designs like the Fractal's and the pretty much all glass-paneled cases.



So ultimately, i'm torn between the decision of getting a different one in a hopefully better condition of a similar style or fix up my current one. What's everyone's opinion on this?