Old School EVGA Z97 Stinger Build.....for Mom!!!

Hello all! This build is my mothers daily pc that's getting an upgraded scratch built case with an EVGA twist!EVGA Z97 Stinger Mini ITXEVGA RTX 3050 SCEVGA CLC 240EVGA 850W Gold PSUEVGA Themed Scratch built Mini ITX CaseSamsung 1Tb SSDToshiba 2tb HDThe case is almost complete.......which is the emphasis of this build....the case!2020 Aluminum Extrusion for the frame1/4" P95 Black and 1/8" P95 Black Acrylic1/8" Kustom printed panelsDesigned in Sketchup, converted to 2D CAD Files, then output to Corel Draw to be cut with a 80w Co2 Laser Cutter/Engraver!Thank you for looking!!!!!