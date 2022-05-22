Old School EVGA Z97 Stinger Build.....for Mom!!!

Gone Cruising
Hello all! This build is my mothers daily pc that's getting an upgraded scratch built case with an EVGA twist!
Parts List:
EVGA Z97 Stinger Mini ITX
EVGA RTX 3050 SC
EVGA CLC 240
EVGA 850W Gold PSU
EVGA Themed Scratch built Mini ITX Case
Samsung 1Tb SSD
Toshiba 2tb HD
The case is almost complete.......which is the emphasis of this build....the case!
Case specs:
2020 Aluminum Extrusion for the frame
1/4" P95 Black and 1/8" P95 Black Acrylic
1/8" Kustom printed panels
Designed in Sketchup, converted to 2D CAD Files, then output to Corel Draw to be cut with a 80w Co2 Laser Cutter/Engraver!
Thank you for looking!!!!!
