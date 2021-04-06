Old PSU for Review

I have a Kingwin Lazer LZ-1000 power supply that I just retired from use. I have had it installed in various systems for almost a decade. Is there anyone out there with the means to test it thoroughly, for curiosity's sake?



I remember reading a few reviews over the years that were done by professional reviewers for older units that had been in use for a while and found it interesting to see how their performance characteristics changed over time. Am I the only one?