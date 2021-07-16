old pc recently not waking up from sleep?

hi. i5 7500, asus z270 system that recently started to act up waking from sleep. fans are turning, but nothing on screen. The motherboard is flashing solid red and orange. (solid red for a good 5 sec, then solid orange, repeat) so both cpu and ram are faulty?



when this happened first and before I started to troubleshoot further, I would hard reset, and the next boot it would say it posted into safe mode, press f1 to setup. Then I would not find anything unusual, just exit, and windows would boot fine.



again, it can't be both cpu and ram are bad only while waking up from sleep? is it not getting enough initial power while powering up from sleep? so psu problem?