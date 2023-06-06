Old Klipsch 2.1 Pro Media speakers only outputting bass

I realize there's a lot of threads about these things, but this morning when I powered on the PC, noticed I was only getting bass...nothing going to the 2 L and R speakers. Reseated cables, tried other devices, etc...no dice.



Some threads say the pre-amp is probably the culprit but there isn't a consensus that I can find after 30 minutes of googling, particularly with my model (black Klipsch sticker, "serial" port pre-amp connector. No bluetooth)



I'd hate to say goodbye to these speakers after only 5 years of use, they have been amazing speakers! I'm savvy with soldering and just electronics repair in general, but before I take things apart to try and figure it out I figured I'd ask here too see if anyone has experience with this issue and possible fixes.