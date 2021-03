Hi, You'll want the last Intel INF driver made for Windows 98 (ver 5.00.1012) for certain. The onboard audio is crap for Windows 98 and I highly suggest you grab a cheap Sound Blaster Live PCI. I'll check my files and see if I can determine LAN driver. I have built several Windows 98 retro PCs around this and similar i845 boards. They work well!Dont forget to go into Device Manager and enable DMA mode for your CD-ROM and HDD after driver install is done.