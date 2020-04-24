Old Guy Switching to Linux

Hy;
Pretty much what it says.
I'm looking at downloading 64 bit Cinnamon.
I'd like to install this on my Intel Win 7 second drive of 25 gigabytes. (also 64 bit)
This to play with prior to putting together a newer computer.
This time looking at AMD hardware.
Depending on my budget.
Any problem going with AMD this time around?
Pretty much what it says.
I'm looking at downloading 64 bit Cinnamon.
I'd like to install this on my Intel Win 7 second drive of 25 gigabytes. (also 64 bit)
This to play with prior to putting together a newer computer.
This time looking at AMD hardware.
Depending on my budget.
Any problem going with AMD this time around?