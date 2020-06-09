Old Fashioned Case

Really need some guidance.Looking for a case to house a new build/old build.Asus P5K motherboard, Core 2 Duo, with good old XP Home.Looking for something that mounts the power supply at the top end of the case instead of on the floor. (what I'm used to)Budget $50.00 to $110.00Don't need no glass or lights.Just need this and to choose a power supply.Appreciate any and all remarks.Thank you.Scratch...