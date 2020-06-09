Old Fashioned Case

Really need some guidance.
Looking for a case to house a new build/old build.
Asus P5K motherboard, Core 2 Duo, with good old XP Home.
Looking for something that mounts the power supply at the top end of the case instead of on the floor. (what I'm used to)
Budget $50.00 to $110.00
Don't need no glass or lights.
Just need this and to choose a power supply.
Appreciate any and all remarks.
Thank you.
