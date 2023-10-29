Old computer running slow

My parents PC is old, really old, from 2014 based on the last BIOS update.

Pentium G3220 @ 3.0GHz
4MB DDR3 RAM
Intel HD Graphics
Windows 10

It running really slow. I've managed to speed it up a tiny amount by disabling startup items. Also cleaned up a couple of items with Malwarebytes. But it's still a turd. Is something this old even worth my time trying to salvage? My instincts are telling me "no".

Which leads me to my next question. Is there a build section here anymore (hopefully I'm just missing it)? I do not even come close to staying up on the latest and greatest and would need help picking parts if a new build is in order.

You could add some more memory if the board has an extra slot, get it up to 8Gb, get a WD SSD and clone your window 10 if it is on a plate drive, look and see if a gpu could be installed if you want to keep it.
 
I assume you mean 4GB, not 4MB of RAM lol. You also neglected to mention the storage that's running in it. I'm guessing some old hard drive. I don't know the science behind it, but some hard drives aren't failing and report good SMART data, but they just slow down over time to the point they're barely usable.

Honestly for just basic usage, web browsing, video playback, office programs, etc... that PC should be fine if you slap in a SATA SSD. $26.99 for a 512GB TLC SSD will breath new life into it. 4GB is a little rough nowadays, so like crazycrave mentioned you'll probably want to upgrade to 8GB. DDR3 can be found for very cheap, just evaluate what you currently have. You could buy a single 4GB stick or an additional 2x2GB or whatever. Even a whole new 2 x 4GB DDR3 kit can be had for $14.99.

Not sure on a "Build" section but perhaps in General Hardware for help deciding between Intel or AMD; or AMD processors / Intel Processors if you think that's what you want to go with. If you were going to replace it with something inexpensive I'd generally shoot for something like a Ryzen 5600G, B550 motherboard, 2 x 8GB DDR4 RAM, inexpensive SSD in the capacity you want, inexpensive case and inexpensive but somewhat quality power supply.
 
8 GB of ram, a ssd, and a fresh OS install will get it back running for most basic things. Install linux if the computer is really weak and it's just used for web browsing.
 
Those guys pretty well covered it. You have a dual core processor with hyperthreading, so it should handle the desktop no problem. Maybe disable desktop effects (transparency, peek, etc) unless you have a pcie GPU.

A SSD will make it way faster if it has an old 5k rpm platter drive, and a bit more memory wont hurt.

Edit: Oh, check the temps in hwmonitor. If they look high, you might need to reapply thermal paste to the cpu -- Old Intel CPUs throttle agressively when they overheat.
 
Yeah, I thought it was humorous as well. But do think it's interesting that Windows 95 could actually run with 4MB. Not well though. It was at that time that the recommended memory moved up to 8MB. Historically, this is what gave life to "high res" Linux graphical desktops. That move to 8MB allowed for 1024x768 with 256 colors and even a web browser. Yes, the biggest boon to Linux came from Microsoft in 1994-95.
 
Piling on, windows 10 on a spinner is terrible. Something is always reading and writing tiny amounts, all over the drive, so you've always got high latency for user initiated i/o. Older windows would tend to do a lot of stuff, but settle down and behave, but windows 10 never settles.
 
