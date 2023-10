Old computer running slow

I assume you mean 4GB, not 4MB of RAM lol. You also neglected to mention the storage that's running in it. I'm guessing some old hard drive. I don't know the science behind it, but some hard drives aren't failing and report good SMART data, but they just slow down over time to the point they're barely usable.Honestly for just basic usage, web browsing, video playback, office programs, etc... that PC should be fine if you slap in a SATA SSD. $26.99 for a 512GB TLC SSD will breath new life into it. 4GB is a little rough nowadays, so like crazycrave mentioned you'll probably want to upgrade to 8GB. DDR3 can be found for very cheap, just evaluate what you currently have. You could buy a single 4GB stick or an additional 2x2GB or whatever. Even a whole new 2 x 4GB DDR3 kit can be had for $14.99 Not sure on a "Build" section but perhaps in General Hardware for help deciding between Intel or AMD; or AMD processors / Intel Processors if you think that's what you want to go with. If you were going to replace it with something inexpensive I'd generally shoot for something like a Ryzen 5600G, B550 motherboard, 2 x 8GB DDR4 RAM, inexpensive SSD in the capacity you want, inexpensive case and inexpensive but somewhat quality power supply.