Old computer running slow

My parents PC is old, really old, from 2014 based on the last BIOS update.
Pentium G3220 @ 3.0GHz
4MB DDR3 RAM
Intel HD Graphics
Windows 10
It running really slow. I've managed to speed it up a tiny amount by disabling startup items. Also cleaned up a couple of items with Malwarebytes. But it's still a turd. Is something this old even worth my time trying to salvage? My instincts are telling me "no".
Which leads me to my next question. Is there a build section here anymore (hopefully I'm just missing it)? I do not even come close to staying up on the latest and greatest and would need help picking parts if a new build is in order.
Thanks,
