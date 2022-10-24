Oh would you look at that.

F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
3,581
Epyon said:
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-reportedly-shifts-back-to-graphics


Oh yeah plenty of stock at launch. You know with them holding back to make it look like demand and now this. I swear.

I WAS looking into buying one if I can get the case I wanted but more shit Like this happens every time. What is it going to be on the next generation I wonder
I'm not so concerned about the 4090, not many of them will be made/sold. More interested to see what they do with the 4080s. Though I probably shouldn't care because I'm simply not going to pay the old inventory price premium.
 
