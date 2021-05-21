Oh Snap - another 32 inch Fast IPS 4k

DarkSideA8
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2005
- Messages
- 769
https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/blog/a...k-resolution-144hz-refresh-rate-and-hdmi-2-1/
AOC enters the fray.
"the screen offers a 31.5″ IPS-type panel, 3840 x 2160 resolution, 1ms G2G response time, 1000: contrast ratio, 350 cd/m2 brightness, 178/178 viewing angles, 10-bit colour depth and a wide colour gamut covering 100% sRGB (121% relative coverage) and 95% DCI-P3 coverage.
...
No word on regional pricing or availability outside of China"
