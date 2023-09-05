Oh hey neat video check this out 👀

staknhalo
This means no matter what, using IR blaster and tuner/device with capture feed you can at least DVR 1 ATSC 3.0 channel at a time any ATSC 3.0 channel DRM locked or not, with your HTPC DVR of choice as long as it recognizes the capture device as an input/tuner and controls the IR blaster for channel changes (haven't had to run a setup like that since WMC days at least 11 years ago - but been supported a long time)
Just goes to show the mother of all undoings, is sheer incompetence
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-iXLAmZ9d0
