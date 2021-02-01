Official NVIDIA Ampere In-Stock Thread THE SEQUEL (No whining or ree'ing)

This is the new NVIDIA Ampere In-Stock Thread. The old thread was a waste of time because of the whining and ree'ing. Yes, the cards are expensive. Yes, they're hard to find. Very insightful, but it doesn't help people actually find the cards. Mods please lock the old thread or ban me if you disagree.
THREAD RULES
Microcenter has been getting Ampere cards in their brick and mortar stores. They tend to get shipments on Wednesdays and Fridays, and these are often not showing up as in-stock on their website prior to being available for purchase. So it's not a bad idea to show up early if you have a Microcenter nearby.
- Post availability info for Ampere cards (info about upcoming drops, in stock links, retail availability info, etc.)
- Questions or clarifications about availability info is fine (eg. "how early should I line up at Microcenter?")
- Whining about price or availability is off topic and not allowed.
