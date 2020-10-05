Office Chair Recommendations

Hello, my wife is currently looking for a good chair for office/ PC gaming use. Right now she's using one of those cheap $100 'gaming' chairs for the past couple of years and it isn't working out. Max she's looking to spend is about $500. No head rest is needed and material isn't a concern. Doesn't have to be a heavy duty model. I was thinking about finding a good deal on a Steelcase Leap, but maybe someone here has other ideas. Thanks for taking a look!