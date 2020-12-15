Office branded keyboard sounds mechanical

your_browser_is_not_able_to_play_this_audio

My keyboard is a Dell sk 8115 keyboard but with most of the keycaps are some from the Logitech Cordless desktop mx3000 I just had these 2 key boards lying around so I decided to put the Cordless mx 3000 key caps on the Dell sk 8115 keyboard and it sounded mechanical! This is a fully membrane keyboard meant for office work but has transformed into a keyboard you can hear from my living room. (sound test below) You guys can try it for yourself it's like 50 dollars for both of the keyboards combined. It's not exactly worth it but it's good for click bait lol.