Odyssey G7, stop me before I pull the trigger

MSNBC22

Oct 20, 2021
Lookin for a dual monitor solution for my new system:

Ryzen 7 5800x 3.8GHz
Radeon RX 6900XT
G. Skill Trident Z 32gb DDR4 3600 RGB
Seagate FireCuda 520 NVMe M.2 2280 ssd 1tb (ZP1000GM30002)
MPG X570S Edge Max Wifi(MS-7D53)

Primary uses will be education, day trading and gaming. I was set on two 27's but are they really that different from 32's? More real estate is always good. I am a gamer but not hardcore or anything(usually CS:GO). Is there anything else I should consider before buying?



ps 27 or 32?
 
S

Sycraft

Nov 9, 2006
They are curved, hard, so they don't work very well in dual monitor situations. they are meant to be viewed head on.
 
