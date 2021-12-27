Odyssey G7, stop me before I pull the trigger

Lookin for a dual monitor solution for my new system:



Ryzen 7 5800x 3.8GHz

Radeon RX 6900XT

G. Skill Trident Z 32gb DDR4 3600 RGB

Seagate FireCuda 520 NVMe M.2 2280 ssd 1tb (ZP1000GM30002)

MPG X570S Edge Max Wifi(MS-7D53)



Primary uses will be education, day trading and gaming. I was set on two 27's but are they really that different from 32's? More real estate is always good. I am a gamer but not hardcore or anything(usually CS:GO). Is there anything else I should consider before buying?







ps 27 or 32?