Seems cool.
"Odroid C4 specifications and demo, including running Ubuntu 20.04 desktop, Ubuntu MATE, Android and CoreELEC (Kodi) on this $50 single board computer. The Odroid C4 shown in this video was purchased from https://www.hardkernel.com/ You can find more information and download OS images from the Odroid Wiki: https://wiki.odroid.com/odroid-c4/odr... The Odroid C4 is one of the first direct competitors to the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, which I first looked at here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXCjp... The other SBCs I briefly compare the Odroid C4 to in this video are as follows: The Odroid XU4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PX_Oy... And the Odroid N2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21uDR... My group test of the top micro SD cards for use on a SBC is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YURes... And you can learn more about Ubuntu 20.04 in my video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBCE-... "
