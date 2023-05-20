Odd NVMe issue

Hardware before I get to the issue.

Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme z390 with i9 9900k on latest F9 bios

32 gigs of Gskill Trident Z DDR4

EVGA 3080TI FTW3

Samsung 970 pro NVMe 500 gig system drive, 2tb 970 evo+ NVMe, 2 1tb 960 evo 2.5 sata ssd's, and 1 2 tb WD hdd.

All running on a Seasonic Prime Titanium 1kw psu.



So my 2tb 970 evo was on the full side. I use it for games mostly. I purchased a 4tb WD sn850x to replace it with. My motherboard has 3 slots so I decided I'd populate all 3 of them. I installed the new WD drive and used Acronis to clone the old drive to the new drive after initializing and formatting it.

All seemed to be well. The cloning finished, I got all my drive letters situated how I wanted. Figured with all the changes I made it was probably due for a reboot. After rebooting I got "MBR Error 1".

I tried booting into windows media and fixing the MBR through the command line, no dice.

I pulled out all the drives except the boot drive and it booted right up. Put just the new WD drive back in and MBR Error 1. It's not trying to boot from that drive. I get the same error when I force it to boot from my boot drive. Doesn't matter which slot I put it in I get the same error.

I thought maybe the clone was throwing something off. So I deleted the partition on the drive so there's nothing on it now. That didn't help. I pulled the drive back out so that I could write this.

In my searching I haven't found any issues with the chipset and this drive, yet.

Am I missing anything? I'm currently stumped so I hope one of you can come up with something that I've missed.