Odd issue with COD:MW (disk version) not recognized on XB SX

I bought a disk version of COD MW for my son back when all he had was the XBone. He now has the XB SeriesX and has ported his account and games to the new machine. With one exception - the Xbox / MS keeps asking him to buy COD MW, even though the disk is in and spinning (note - he can play Warzone).



I've gone through the 'my games' portal several times, shut the box down, unplugged etc - but while WZ shows up and is playable, COD MW still is not & asking if he wants to buy it, despite the disk and that we already own it.



What am I missing?