This is just meant as a cautionary tale, this is why you must have backups.



So I ran out of space on my storage so I decided to upgrade it. It was a RAID5 of 5 4TB disks. I wanted to expand it to 8x4TB.

Insert 3 new drives, check that drives are recognized by the controller, everything checks out.

Research the process of OCE with this particular controller Highpoint 2720.

Start the OCE -> process fails within 1 minute.

It doesn't say why, it's just an entry in the log that the process has failed.

Except now I couldn't do anything, the logical drives list shows two arrays a source (before oce) and a target (after oce), but no function is allowed on either. Can't delete, modify, or do anything with either.

Plus the three new drives I inserted are gone from the device manager, and hard disk sentinel doesn't see them either. The controller still detects them.

Rebooting the computer restarts the OCE process but again it fails after 1 minute with no description of the actual error.

At this point the data on the array was still accessible. But there was no other way out than to delete both logical drives and re-create it from scratch.

For this I needed to boot up the configuration menu of the raid card, and there it allowed me to delete the logical devices and create a new array with all 8 drives.



What would you have done? Could I have avoided erasing the entire array?