Occassional Boot Loop

Last night my computer gave me a BSOD. Stop code: KMODE Exception not handled; What failed: Ntfs.sys.



I turn on the computer after that and I get a boot loop and after 3 times, it rolls back to backup BIOS and the computer boots fine. No problems. I restart the computer and everything's fine. I restart a few more times and it does a Windows 10 boot loop and finally boots and runs fine. My system is 6 years old, with the exception of my video card (4 months old) and my SSD (3 years old). Any ideas where I should start for trouble shooting? Thanks, as always.