Hey guys I wanted to OC my 9900K. The last time I overclocked anything was my 2600K to 5GHz. I remember that being much easier though, I think I literally changed the voltage to 1.4V and then the multiplier to 50 I believe. This 9900K seems a little more complicated. Anybody have a easy to follow guide I could use? More interested in OCing my memory. I bought a 4000MHZ set but I think it's running at 2333MHZ.