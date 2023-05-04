O11 Evo - rev 2

There appears to be a new version of the O11 Evo, which has a modular front frame, that can be removed.
So like the upcoming O11 Evo XL
Started selling in Asia last week, but still no word of it in the West.....
Official Lian Li promo
https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1sg4y1u7UQ/
https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Ev4y1E7LL/
https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mM411L7c4/
So like the upcoming O11 Evo XL
Started selling in Asia last week, but still no word of it in the West.....
Official Lian Li promo
https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1sg4y1u7UQ/
https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Ev4y1E7LL/
https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1mM411L7c4/
Last edited: