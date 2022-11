No, it's not an issue in virtually any real-life usage. It's simply a benchmark that details when and what happens when the SSD's cache fills up.



The write rate that most of those SSDs drop to when the cache is full (~1200-1800 MB/s) is still 2-3x that of SATA3 (max ~550 MB/s real-world) and as much as half that of PCIe3 (~3500 MB/s real-world).