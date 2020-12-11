NVME vs sata III on old pcie2

So ... I'm uncertain what to make of this. I purchased a Sabrent rocket pcie 4.0 1Tb in hopes of using it as a new boot drive on a new build. I tested it on by cloning my sys drive onto it and doing crystalmark tests comparing the 2. The scores are a bit of a puzzle. I had expected the nvme drive to be slightly faster despite being in a pcie3 slot using a sandybridge 2600k (limiting to pcie2) such was not the case.Sabrent drive nvme: ignore the C:76% it should read something like E:60%Samsung 840 pro sata3:So anyone know what is going on?Why are the pcie lanes so much slower than the sata3?