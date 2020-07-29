NVMe to PCIe Adapter

My friend has an ITX motherboard with an NVMe slot where a PCIe slot could be.
So could it be possible to create an adapter that plugs into the NVMe slot and then introduces an x1 PCIe slot?

I'm not saying this does exist or even should exist. But could it exist?
 
It exists, and can be used regardless of where the m.2 (not nvme) slot is, as long as it's not a sata only m.2 slot.

However, you will probably need a riser or one that has a ribbon cable going to the pcie slot, because I doubt it'll be the correct height sitting on top of the m.2 adaptor.
 
Oh, I guess I was using the wrong search words then.
Huh. How awesome.

I guess I'll change the name of this thread to something more practical then.
 
The reason for this is because I recently bought a really nice 10Gbe ethernet card to use inside a custom router, but my friend's computer is a shiny new ITX build, so it just doesn't have upgradability.
She loves it anyways though.
 
