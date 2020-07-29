NVMe to PCIe Adapter

Aegir
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2020
- Messages
- 177
My friend has an ITX motherboard with an NVMe slot where a PCIe slot could be.
So could it be possible to create an adapter that plugs into the NVMe slot and then introduces an x1 PCIe slot?
I'm not saying this does exist or even should exist. But could it exist?
So could it be possible to create an adapter that plugs into the NVMe slot and then introduces an x1 PCIe slot?
I'm not saying this does exist or even should exist. But could it exist?