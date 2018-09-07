NVME SSD how to test for failure

XcPNehVYlE4A3C
I had strange issues with my windows install on an older 950 pro. They all went away when i replaced it with a new 960 pro.
The question is: how do I test the older disk for errors, bad blocks, etc.?
I'd like to find out if i can re-use this disk or if i should RMA it.
I've searched all over the internet and can't find a definitive answer on this.
On a spinning disk i'd check SMART info before and after running badblocks, but i've read that SSD controllers dont work the same way.
thanks!
