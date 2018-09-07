NVME SSD how to test for failure

XcPNehVYlE4A3C said: hrmm. I agree, the SSD's that have died on me in the past died all at once. but couldnt there be a scenario where an area of memory cells starts going bad and the controller constantly assigns fresh blocks but during this time you get a lot of file corruption / lost files?



anyway, thanks for the replies everyone, I think i'll try a secure erase to force a cleanup of bad blocks and then test copying some files. Click to expand...

Well, here is the thing.... The memory really has no way to go "bad" (again, other than physical damage). The only thing that can happen is it will lose its ability to write to memory cells. When that happens, those cells become read only and a spare area will take over for write duties, so you never lose data from this happening. If you completely run out of spare memory from excessive writes, then the facts dont change. You still dont lose data, you just lose the ability to write to the drive. You wont see any errors or chkdsk type filesystem problems either...Still sounds like you have some kind of compatibility or configuration problem.. Make sure your UEFI has CSM disabled and that you dont have the NVME drive installed in a port that is shared with something else. You may have to check in your manual to determine if something is shared as its not obvious by looking at anything. For example, I have a Zenith Extreme that has 3 NVME slots yet they share PCIE lanes with my PCIE slots. I have to manually assign within the UEFI to "correctly" set it up, but it will still kinda sorta work even if I have lanes "shared" with an add in card (like a video card or other storage device).