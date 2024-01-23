NVMe overheating via USB-C

D

dulcificum

I have a 2TB Crucial P5 NVMe SSD which I want to image my OS onto and replace my existing smaller NVMe.

I'm using a cheap USB-C enclosure to attach the target SSD to the host machine. However, after abut 20-30 mins copying, the temp of the SSD being written to spikes to >80C and it keeps dropping the USB connection and failing the clone.

Is there something wrong with my SSD? Should it be getting this hot? And should I be worried that it keeps cutting off over USB?
 
Looks like the controller on the SSD is overheating. If you don't want to install a heatsink on it try a fan blowing right on it. Although if it's a drive you wanna use again as a Working drive I wouldn't even deal with it without a heatsink on it.
 
