nvme+optane

2[H]4U
Aug 31, 2009
2,675
So I just saw this on an HP advertised laptop. Call me crazy but even with the modern QLC NVMEs is pairing optane with a NVME purely for caching worth the effort anymore?

256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
256 GB Intel® SSD + 16 GB Intel® Optane™ memory
512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
512 GB Intel® SSD + 32 GB Intel® Optane™ memory
1 TB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
 
NattyKathy

Jan 20, 2019
757
on paper it sounds good, but in practice not so much at least in my experience. I briefly had an HP Omen with a NAND+Optane SSD (H10) and it was nothing but trouble in cached mode with unreasonably high CPU utilization by the Intel RST driver. YMMV but I'm not the only one who has had that experience.
 
daglesj

May 7, 2005
5,379
Who cares as long as it's faster than spinning rust. People do fret over the details.
 
