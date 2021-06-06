nvme+optane

OFaceSIG
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2009
- Messages
- 2,675
So I just saw this on an HP advertised laptop. Call me crazy but even with the modern QLC NVMEs is pairing optane with a NVME purely for caching worth the effort anymore?
256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
256 GB Intel® SSD + 16 GB Intel® Optane™ memory
512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
512 GB Intel® SSD + 32 GB Intel® Optane™ memory
1 TB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
256 GB Intel® SSD + 16 GB Intel® Optane™ memory
512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD
512 GB Intel® SSD + 32 GB Intel® Optane™ memory
1 TB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD