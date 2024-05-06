NVME Idling at 72C

I had a cheap silicon power 1tb NVME sitting around, and my work PC has been running slow.
Setup is NZXT H200 with Asrock B450 ITX. The m2 slot is on the back of the board. There is not much clearance there.
I suppose all I can do is get a heatsink on there. The case is going to obstruct a heatsink partially. So not sure what
would be best wanted to see if anyone had any thoughts.
 

Heatsink isn't going to help much if the panel is fully closed off.

Is there enough space to run an m.2 extension ribbon from there to the main chamber?

Are you opposed to drilling into the case panel above that slot to open it up to some fresh air?
 
