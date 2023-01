So I've never owned a NVME SSD before. My MSI B550 Gaming Plus comes with a NVME heatsink on it. The SSD that I bought is a Kingston KC3000 which has some sort of black cover on it already. So do I install the heatsink to it's heatsink? I don't want to void the warranty so should I not install the heatsink? Or am I supposed to remove the black strip and install the mobo heatsink? This was expensive where I live so I really don't want to f it up.Image for reference: